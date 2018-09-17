Korean Wave News Today 입력 2018.09.17 (15:08) 수정 2018.09.17 (15:12)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



KBS TV program Music Bank has visited Berlin, Germany, as part of its world tour. K-pop artists received a warm welcome from their German fans. We take you there now.



[Pkg]



A performance hall accommodating more than ten thousand people is filled with loud cheers from K-pop fans. They make sure to capture every move and facial expression of their favorite K-pop singers.



[Soundbite] (German Fan) : "I stayed up three nights to get a ticket in the front row. I got seat number 39. I am so happy."



[Soundbite] (Polish Fan) : "I still can't believe I can see K-pop artists performing live in person. I never imagined this would happen."



KBS Music Bank visited Europe for the first time since its last visit to France in 2012. Advance tickets were sold out in just two hours. K-pop artists including EXO and Wanna One returned the love from their European fans with enrapturing performances. When the artists were singing the song "Wind of Change," a symbol of reconciliation between East and West Germany, it was a special moment both for Korea and Germany, which have tragic histories of national division.



[Soundbite] Se-hun(EXO) : "We were very touched by the welcoming audience. We ask for your support for K-pop and EXO. Thank you."



The KBS Music Bank World Tour began in 2011 in Tokyo, Japan. K-pop music continues to bring together people from around the world.

Korean Wave

입력 2018.09.17 (15:08) 수정 2018.09.17 (15:12) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



KBS TV program Music Bank has visited Berlin, Germany, as part of its world tour. K-pop artists received a warm welcome from their German fans. We take you there now.



[Pkg]



A performance hall accommodating more than ten thousand people is filled with loud cheers from K-pop fans. They make sure to capture every move and facial expression of their favorite K-pop singers.



[Soundbite] (German Fan) : "I stayed up three nights to get a ticket in the front row. I got seat number 39. I am so happy."



[Soundbite] (Polish Fan) : "I still can't believe I can see K-pop artists performing live in person. I never imagined this would happen."



KBS Music Bank visited Europe for the first time since its last visit to France in 2012. Advance tickets were sold out in just two hours. K-pop artists including EXO and Wanna One returned the love from their European fans with enrapturing performances. When the artists were singing the song "Wind of Change," a symbol of reconciliation between East and West Germany, it was a special moment both for Korea and Germany, which have tragic histories of national division.



[Soundbite] Se-hun(EXO) : "We were very touched by the welcoming audience. We ask for your support for K-pop and EXO. Thank you."



The KBS Music Bank World Tour began in 2011 in Tokyo, Japan. K-pop music continues to bring together people from around the world.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보