Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.09.17 (15:10) 수정 2018.09.17 (15:15)

[Anchor Lead]



Actress Jung Yu-mi has been cast as the female lead of the new movie "Kim Ji-young, Born in 1982," which will begin shooting in the first half of next year.



Actress Jung Yu-mi has been cast as the female lead of the new movie "Kim Ji-young, Born in 1982," which will begin shooting in the first half of next year. Based on the bestselling novel of the same title written by Cho Nam-joo, the movie deals with gender discrimination in Korea through the story of a woman in her 30s. The book has sold about one million copies since its publication in 2016. It stirred a great sensation and received critical praise for its realistic depiction of Korean women. Actress Jung Yu-mi is enjoying a lot of popularity for her charms and being natural and unpretentious, in addition to her great acting skills. Fans are expressing expectations for her performance in the new movie, saying that the actress is the best choice. A commemorative medal will be created to mark the 50th anniversary of veteran singer Cho Yong-pil's debut. The Korea Minting, Security Printing & ID Card Operating Corporation announced that commemorative medals engraved with an image of the singer will be put up for sale next month. The corporation said that the medals were planned to help boost the spread of the Korean cultural boom hallyu and the development of Korean pop culture. It said that the musical legacies left by Cho will be contained in the medals. Meanwhile, the singer recently generated buzz after making comments on K-pop sensation BTS. While praising BTS' success in the U.S. in a media interview, Cho also sent a basket of flowers to BTS' concert held in Seoul last month, saying that as a veteran singer, he wanted to encourage and congratulate younger musicians, These moves demonstrate Cho's solid affection for the Korean pop music industry.

입력 2018.09.17 (15:10) 수정 2018.09.17 (15:15) News Today

Actress Jung Yu-mi has been cast as the female lead of the new movie "Kim Ji-young, Born in 1982," which will begin shooting in the first half of next year. Based on the bestselling novel of the same title written by Cho Nam-joo, the movie deals with gender discrimination in Korea through the story of a woman in her 30s. The book has sold about one million copies since its publication in 2016. It stirred a great sensation and received critical praise for its realistic depiction of Korean women. Actress Jung Yu-mi is enjoying a lot of popularity for her charms and being natural and unpretentious, in addition to her great acting skills. Fans are expressing expectations for her performance in the new movie, saying that the actress is the best choice. A commemorative medal will be created to mark the 50th anniversary of veteran singer Cho Yong-pil's debut. The Korea Minting, Security Printing & ID Card Operating Corporation announced that commemorative medals engraved with an image of the singer will be put up for sale next month. The corporation said that the medals were planned to help boost the spread of the Korean cultural boom hallyu and the development of Korean pop culture. It said that the musical legacies left by Cho will be contained in the medals. Meanwhile, the singer recently generated buzz after making comments on K-pop sensation BTS. While praising BTS' success in the U.S. in a media interview, Cho also sent a basket of flowers to BTS' concert held in Seoul last month, saying that as a veteran singer, he wanted to encourage and congratulate younger musicians, These moves demonstrate Cho's solid affection for the Korean pop music industry.

