Historic Pyongyang Summit

[Anchor Lead]



The leaders of South and North Korea have met in Pyongyang for the first time in 11 years. Over three days, they are to hold at least two summit meetings to review the implementation of the Panmunjeom Statement and discuss ways to improve inter-Korean relations, ease military tensions and achieve progress in the denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington. If the two leaders reach a consensus on many issues, it's most likely will hold a joint news conference on Wednesday.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in departed the Seongnam Air Base at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday. After about a one-hour direct flight via the east coast, he arrived in Pyongyang at around 10 a.m. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally welcomed the South Korean president at the airport for the first time in 18 years along with his wife 리설주. The two embraced each other alongside the enthusiastic crowd that cheered as it witnessed the historic moment. The two heads of state then attended an official welcome ceremony and luncheon before their first official summit meeting. The meeting was held in an unceremonious way, as it's already the third meeting between Kim and Moon so far.



[Soundbite] Im Jong-seok (Head of Summit Preparation Committee): "The priority now is to hold frank and substantial talks between the two leaders. They will begin their meetings on the first day without any formalities."



The first day of the summit was wrapped up with a welcome dinner and an art performance. The two leaders are to hold their second meeting on Wednesday morning. If the summit proceeds smoothly, Moon and Kim will likely hold a joint news conference on Wednesday afternoon to announce a communique. However, presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok, who is heading the summit preparation committee, said it's hard to tell yet what kind of agreement the two leaders will reach, as it will be their first time discussing the sensitive issue of denuclearization face to face. President Moon and his entourage will return to Seoul on Thursday morning after receiving a farewell ceremony at the airport. However, if the two leaders decide to take some time to bond after the official meetings, President Moon may return to the South later then initially scheduled.

