Reunification Agenda

[Anchor Lead]



In addition to the three official key agendas being discussed, another key matter for the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang is families separated by the Korean War. Keen attention is being drawn to whether the summit will be able to produce a new way to hold the reunions of war-separated families on a regular basis, not the current one-off event in which only 100 people from each side are allowed to participate.​



[Pkg]



One of President Moon Jae-in's major campaign promises was to enable all war-separated families to reunite with their relatives across the border if they want. The issue of separated families was discussed in depth at the first inter-Korean summit held on April 27th.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in (Apr. 27): "Reunions of separated families will begin and they will be able to exchange letters and visit their hometowns before it is too late."



Afterwards, reunions of only 100 families from each side were held last month. For decades, an estimated 56,000 people have been desperately hoping to be able to meet their loved ones across the border. Basic measures to resolve the issue include confirming the whereabouts of all war-separated families and allowing letter exchanges, regularized reunions at a permanent reunion center, video reunions and homecoming events.



[Soundbite] Im Jong-seok (Head of Summit Preparation Committee): "Discussions are under way on multiple measures to address the issue of separated families, including the establishment of a permanent reunion center."



A permanent reunion facility, which was established at Mt. Gumgang in North Korea, is available for immediate use. There is also a possibility that the two sides can discuss establishing another permanent reunion center in Gaesong, which is easily accessible both from Seoul and Pyongyang. However, controversy could arise over the violation of sanctions on North Korea if cross-border home visits by separated families are regarded as a tourism project. The Unification Ministry has conducted a survey on the demand of separated families in preparation to put a related agreement in action as soon as it comes out.

