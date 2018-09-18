Mixed Domestic Reaction News Today 입력 2018.09.18 (15:16) 수정 2018.09.18 (15:23)

[Anchor Lead]



Ruling and opposition parties have shown mixed responses to President Moon Jae-in’s visit to Pyongyang.



Before heading to Pyongyang as part of Moon’s entourage, ruling Democratic Party(DP) Chairman 이해찬 said he believes Moon’s trip will produce progress in establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula.



He said the two leaders are likely to discuss the issues of the North presenting a list outlining its nuclear arsenal and production facilities, as well as declaring an end to the Korean War.



The leader of the Party for Democracy and Peace 정동영 attached meaning to South Korea playing the role of mediator, while the leader of Justice Party Lee Jeong-mi said she hopes the upcoming summit will lead to a second U.S.-North Korea summit.



Both the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and the minor Bareunmirae Party, for their part, said the summit would be significant only if actual steps are taken toward the North's denuclearization.

