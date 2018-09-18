Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.09.18 (15:21) 수정 2018.09.18 (15:27)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



In today's entertainment news, we bring you thestory of a court ruling on sexual harassment charges involving a film star and reports of alleged violence by a former girl group member 구하라. Here's more.



[Pkg]



The nation's top court has upheld the previous verdict handed down to actor Jo Duk-je - one year behind bars with a suspended sentence of two years and 40 class hours of sexual violence treatment. Jo was referred to trial over charges of harassing actress Ban Min-jung during filming in 2015 without prior consent, including inappropriate touching. The court said it believed his action took place in an open place such as a film set and also found the victim's testimony reliable. Right after the ruling was announced, the actress held a news conference and made herself public for the very first time. She said Jo committed sexual violence under the guise of acting, and expressed hope the ruling can serve to stamp out sexual assault from the film world once and for all. Goo Hara, a former member of the girl group Kara, is under police investigation over charges of using violence against her boyfriend. According to police, a man in his 20s who identified himself as Goo's boyfriend called the police hotline early Thursday from a residence in Seoul's Nonhyeon-dong area in Gangnam-gu district. He said he suffered beatings by Goo after asking for a breakup. The singer reportedly told police that both parties committed violence. The police said they will schedule a date to question the former girl group star. Goo debuted as a member of Kara in 2008 and shot into popularity in the years to follow. Since the group disbanded in 2016, she has been active as an entertainer appearing on many TV shows.

Entertainment News

입력 2018.09.18 (15:21) 수정 2018.09.18 (15:27) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



In today's entertainment news, we bring you thestory of a court ruling on sexual harassment charges involving a film star and reports of alleged violence by a former girl group member 구하라. Here's more.



[Pkg]



The nation's top court has upheld the previous verdict handed down to actor Jo Duk-je - one year behind bars with a suspended sentence of two years and 40 class hours of sexual violence treatment. Jo was referred to trial over charges of harassing actress Ban Min-jung during filming in 2015 without prior consent, including inappropriate touching. The court said it believed his action took place in an open place such as a film set and also found the victim's testimony reliable. Right after the ruling was announced, the actress held a news conference and made herself public for the very first time. She said Jo committed sexual violence under the guise of acting, and expressed hope the ruling can serve to stamp out sexual assault from the film world once and for all. Goo Hara, a former member of the girl group Kara, is under police investigation over charges of using violence against her boyfriend. According to police, a man in his 20s who identified himself as Goo's boyfriend called the police hotline early Thursday from a residence in Seoul's Nonhyeon-dong area in Gangnam-gu district. He said he suffered beatings by Goo after asking for a breakup. The singer reportedly told police that both parties committed violence. The police said they will schedule a date to question the former girl group star. Goo debuted as a member of Kara in 2008 and shot into popularity in the years to follow. Since the group disbanded in 2016, she has been active as an entertainer appearing on many TV shows.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보