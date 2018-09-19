Easing Military Tensions News Today 입력 2018.09.19 (15:28) 수정 2018.09.19 (15:35)

[Anchor Lead]



The leaders of the two Koreas ended the first day of their third inter-Korean summit by watching an art performance and attending a welcome dinner. They reiterated joint efforts to overcome difficulties for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.



[Pkg]



The leaders of South and North Korea enter the Mokran House in Pyongyang, where an official welcome dinner will be held. This is the same place where welcome banquets were held for former South Korean Presidents Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun, when they visited Pyongyang. President Moon Jae-in stressed denuclearization and the easing of military tensions in order to achieve lasting peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.



[Soundbite] President Moon Jae-in : "I will sincerely discuss ways to completely defuse inter-Korean military tensions and the fear of war."



While mentioning nothing about denuclearization, North Korean leader Kim Jong-unsaid an unstoppable new era of reconciliation and prosperity has begun.



[Soundbite] Kim Jong-un(N. Korean leader) : "The path will open when the two Koreas join hands, be united in their will, don't look to left and right and move forward."



Kim said candid discussions will take place during the ongoing summit to further advance the Panmunjeom Declaration adopted at the April summit. Ahead of the welcome dinner, the two leaders also watched together a performance staged by North Korea's famed Samjiyon Orchestra... which performed in the South during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics early this year. The show started off with the well known North Korean song "Nice to Meet You" followed by South Korean hit songs such as "Man is a Ship, Woman Is a Harbor." After the concert, South Korea's first couple appeared on stage and greeted Pyongyang citizens in the audience.

