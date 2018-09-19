Denuclearization Agenda News Today 입력 2018.09.19 (15:31) 수정 2018.09.19 (15:36)

[Anchor Lead]



The two leaders at the latest inter-Korean summit bypassed protocol and went straight to the main agenda. President Moon stepped up to mediate deadlocked denuclearization talks between North Korea and the United States.​



[Pkg]



Before departing for North Korea, President Moon Jae-in showed his firm commitment to break through the deadlocked denuclearization process.



[Soundbite] Yoon Young-chan(Presidential Secretary for Public Relations) : "Pres. Moon says if this summit results in the resumption of N. Korea-U.S. talks, it would be greatly meaningful."



This is an indication of how crucial the denuclearization discussion at this summit is. So, rather than focusing on formality and protocol, meeting participants sat down to get to work right away. During the first two inter-Korean meetings in 2000 and 2007, the summit took place on the second day of the visit. But this time around, the sit-down between President Moon and Chairman Kim was held on the first day and went on for two hours.



[Soundbite] Kim Jong-un(N. Korean Chairman) : "You found and stoked the flame for the historic meeting and dialogue between N. Korea and the U.S."



The denuclearization process has been stalling ever since U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's fourth visit to North Korea was abruptly postponed last month. President Moon proposed a mediation plan since North Korea and the United States are at a stalemate over the reporting of nuclear facilities and the order of the end-of-war declaration. They reportedly talked about the North promising to report nuclear facilities, or disabling or suspending the operation of the nuclear plant in Yongbyon.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "I hope to give more generous presents to the 80 million Korean people ahead of Chuseok."



President Moon is likely to deliver detailed results from the meeting to U.S. President Donald Trump at the next bilateral summit. Their meet is scheduled to take place during the United Nations general assembly later this month. If the two Koreas announce a more advanced denuclearization agreement today, it may bring about the second summit between Pyongyang and Washington as well as the declaration of the end of war by the end of the year.

