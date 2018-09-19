Communication Means News Today 입력 2018.09.19 (15:33) 수정 2018.09.19 (15:38)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The North Korean media belatedly started reporting about the summit today, one day after the actual sit-down took place. North Korean reports said the two leaders talked about key issues in a frank and sincere way.​



[Pkg]



The North Korean media belatedly started reporting on the Tuesday inter-Korean summit on Wednesday morning. The reports said that a historic inter-Korean summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un was underway. The North Korean news outlets also introduced meeting participants - National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon and National Security Office director Chung Eui-yong from the South... and vice chair of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party Kim Yong-chol and Chairman Kim's younger sister Kim Yo-jong from the North. The North Korean press reported that the two leaders discussed how to faithfully implement the Panmunjeom Declaration and speed up the development of inter-Korean relations. However, they did not directly mention denuclearization, one of the key issues. The North Korean media just reported that President Moon and Chairman Kim had frank and sincere talks about key issues concerning the two sides. News reports also said that the meeting was held in a sincere and warm atmosphere. There was also a report about President Moon writing in the guestbook, "For peace and prosperity, the mind of nation is one." North Korea also ran several photographs of the South Korean leader arriving at the international airport in Pyongyang and attending a concert and formal dinner after the summit.

Communication Means

입력 2018.09.19 (15:33) 수정 2018.09.19 (15:38) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The North Korean media belatedly started reporting about the summit today, one day after the actual sit-down took place. North Korean reports said the two leaders talked about key issues in a frank and sincere way.​



[Pkg]



The North Korean media belatedly started reporting on the Tuesday inter-Korean summit on Wednesday morning. The reports said that a historic inter-Korean summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un was underway. The North Korean news outlets also introduced meeting participants - National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon and National Security Office director Chung Eui-yong from the South... and vice chair of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party Kim Yong-chol and Chairman Kim's younger sister Kim Yo-jong from the North. The North Korean press reported that the two leaders discussed how to faithfully implement the Panmunjeom Declaration and speed up the development of inter-Korean relations. However, they did not directly mention denuclearization, one of the key issues. The North Korean media just reported that President Moon and Chairman Kim had frank and sincere talks about key issues concerning the two sides. News reports also said that the meeting was held in a sincere and warm atmosphere. There was also a report about President Moon writing in the guestbook, "For peace and prosperity, the mind of nation is one." North Korea also ran several photographs of the South Korean leader arriving at the international airport in Pyongyang and attending a concert and formal dinner after the summit.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보