Life In North Korea News Today 입력 2018.09.19 (15:35) 수정 2018.09.19 (15:40)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Anticipation builds as the two Koreas may agreed to a more fundamental solution to the issue of separated families across the border such as opening a permanent reunion center. South Koreans with relatives in the North are keenly watching the latest summit with hopeful hearts.



[Pkg]



The recent inter-Korean family reunion was a precious moment after such a long wait but nevertheless time passed by too quickly.



[Soundbite] Bae Sun-hee(82, Met with N. Korean Sisters (Aug. 22)) : "Please be healthy and live long so we can meet again."



Bae Sun-hee asked her older and younger sisters waving to her outside the bus to "live long" in hopes to meet again. She is glued to the TV all day, watching the summit coverage.



[Soundbite] "That's when I was bidding farewell from the bus."



Could she see her family in North Korea again? Her hope slowly grows.



[Soundbite] Bae Sun-hee(82, Separated Family Member) : "My sister said that Jejudo Island looks really nice and we should go live there when the Koreas are united. It touched my heart. That would be so wonderful."



This elderly man parted with her three year old daughter who is now 71 years old. Hwang Woo-seok cherishes the three photos and the address in North Korea her daughter gave him as well as the lunch menu sheet from the reunion day last month.



[Soundbite] Hwang Woo-seok(89, Separated Family Member) : "I put my hands on the bus window and my daughter came and knocked. We wept and said goodbye."



He is 89 years old and there is only one thing he hopes for to come out of the latest inter-Korean summit.



[Soundbite] Hwang Woo-seok(89, Separated Family Member) : "I want to go one more time during my life. Can this day come?"

Life In North Korea

입력 2018.09.19 (15:35) 수정 2018.09.19 (15:40) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Anticipation builds as the two Koreas may agreed to a more fundamental solution to the issue of separated families across the border such as opening a permanent reunion center. South Koreans with relatives in the North are keenly watching the latest summit with hopeful hearts.



[Pkg]



The recent inter-Korean family reunion was a precious moment after such a long wait but nevertheless time passed by too quickly.



[Soundbite] Bae Sun-hee(82, Met with N. Korean Sisters (Aug. 22)) : "Please be healthy and live long so we can meet again."



Bae Sun-hee asked her older and younger sisters waving to her outside the bus to "live long" in hopes to meet again. She is glued to the TV all day, watching the summit coverage.



[Soundbite] "That's when I was bidding farewell from the bus."



Could she see her family in North Korea again? Her hope slowly grows.



[Soundbite] Bae Sun-hee(82, Separated Family Member) : "My sister said that Jejudo Island looks really nice and we should go live there when the Koreas are united. It touched my heart. That would be so wonderful."



This elderly man parted with her three year old daughter who is now 71 years old. Hwang Woo-seok cherishes the three photos and the address in North Korea her daughter gave him as well as the lunch menu sheet from the reunion day last month.



[Soundbite] Hwang Woo-seok(89, Separated Family Member) : "I put my hands on the bus window and my daughter came and knocked. We wept and said goodbye."



He is 89 years old and there is only one thing he hopes for to come out of the latest inter-Korean summit.



[Soundbite] Hwang Woo-seok(89, Separated Family Member) : "I want to go one more time during my life. Can this day come?"

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보