Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.09.19 (15:37) 수정 2018.09.19 (15:43)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Controversy is arising over allegations that actors were asked to pay expenses for participating in an audition to select the cast of a movie. This and more on today's entertainment news.



[Pkg]



Controversy is arising over allegations that actors were asked to pay expenses for participating in an audition to select the cast of a movie on renowned poet Manhae Han Yong-un. The disputes began when actor Min Ji-hyuk disclosed the text message he received from the production team on his social media channel. Along with the audition schedule, the text message notified the actor of a requirement to pay 10,000 won in audition fees. The actor raised concern, saying that the policy places a burden on financially-struggling actors. In response, the director of the movie said in media interviews that there are a lot of expenses in an audition and the required amount is just the minimum. Actress Park Hae-mi's husband who killed two people riding in his car while driving under the influence is found to have been careening at a speed of 167 kilometers per hour at the time of the deadly accident. The police said Hwang Min admitted to all charges of drunk driving and speeding. He testified that the accident occurred when he was trying to change lanes to dodge a bus. Hwang is charged with ramming into a truck parked on the side of the road while he was driving on North Expressway of Han River in Guri, Gyeonggi-do Province in the night of August 27th. Two colleagues, also members of the music industry, who were in Hwang's car died on the site. His blood alcohol level was 0.104 percent at the time, high enough to have his license revoked. The police said he will be summoned for questioning again for the second time. Officers will also review when to seek an arrest warrant, in accordance with analysis results related to the accident that will be issued by the Road Traffic Authority.

Entertainment News

입력 2018.09.19 (15:37) 수정 2018.09.19 (15:43) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Controversy is arising over allegations that actors were asked to pay expenses for participating in an audition to select the cast of a movie. This and more on today's entertainment news.



[Pkg]



Controversy is arising over allegations that actors were asked to pay expenses for participating in an audition to select the cast of a movie on renowned poet Manhae Han Yong-un. The disputes began when actor Min Ji-hyuk disclosed the text message he received from the production team on his social media channel. Along with the audition schedule, the text message notified the actor of a requirement to pay 10,000 won in audition fees. The actor raised concern, saying that the policy places a burden on financially-struggling actors. In response, the director of the movie said in media interviews that there are a lot of expenses in an audition and the required amount is just the minimum. Actress Park Hae-mi's husband who killed two people riding in his car while driving under the influence is found to have been careening at a speed of 167 kilometers per hour at the time of the deadly accident. The police said Hwang Min admitted to all charges of drunk driving and speeding. He testified that the accident occurred when he was trying to change lanes to dodge a bus. Hwang is charged with ramming into a truck parked on the side of the road while he was driving on North Expressway of Han River in Guri, Gyeonggi-do Province in the night of August 27th. Two colleagues, also members of the music industry, who were in Hwang's car died on the site. His blood alcohol level was 0.104 percent at the time, high enough to have his license revoked. The police said he will be summoned for questioning again for the second time. Officers will also review when to seek an arrest warrant, in accordance with analysis results related to the accident that will be issued by the Road Traffic Authority.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보