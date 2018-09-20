Inter-Korean Summit News Today 입력 2018.09.20 (15:25) 수정 2018.09.20 (15:34)

[Anchor Lead]



The presidential office says a new process supported by related countries is being introduced with the Pyongyang Declaration which was signed by the leaders of the two Koreas Wednesday.



Senior presidential press secretary Yoon Young-chan told reporters on Thursday a "new time has begun," as he introduced reactions from Washington, Beijing, Moscow and Tokyo on Wednesday's inter-Korean summit.



Yoon cited U.S. President Donald Trump, who said "significant progress" has been made. Trump also revealed that he received a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un three days ago.



Meanwhile President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reached the peak of Mount Baekdu on Thursday and strolled around the famous crater lake called Heaven Lake or “Chonji.”



The presidential office said the two leaders and their wives arrived at the mountain's summit by car then reached Chonji via cable car at around 10:20 a.m.



Moon headed straight home from Samjiyon Airport near the mountain instead of traveling back to Pyongyang.

