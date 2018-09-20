Historic Address News Today 입력 2018.09.20 (16:14) 수정 2018.09.20 (16:18)

[Anchor Lead]



On the second day of his visit to North Korea, President Moon Jae-in watched a gymnastics performance along with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. He also became the first South Korean leader to address the North Korean public. In his address, Moon said Kim Jong-un and himself had agreed to make the Korean Peninsula a peaceful land free of nuclear threat.



[Pkg]



The first couples of South and North Korea enter the Rungrado 1st of May Stadium in Pyongyang to watch a gymnastics performance. They are greeted with roaring cheers from the North Korean public. After the performance, Kim Jong-un personally introduced President Moon to some 150,000 spectators. In his address to the North Korean citizens, Moon said that the war on the Korean Peninsula is now over.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "The two of us want to state clearly to the 80 million Korean people and the world that there will be no war on the Korean Peninsula and that a new era of peace has begun."



The South Korean president said that he and Kim Jong-un have agreed on concrete measures to completely eliminate the fear of war and military clashes on the Korean Peninsula. He stressed that the two leaders have pledged to make their peninsula a peaceful land free of nuclear threat.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "We have made a pledge that we will hand down our land to the future generations, from Baekdu to Halla, as a peaceful land free of nuclear threat."



Becoming the first South Korean head of state to address the North Korean public, Moon clearly demonstrated his commitment to denuclearization. He urged the 80 million Koreans from the South and the North to join hands to usher in a new future. In a speech delivered prior to President Moon's, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also expressed his commitment to denuclearization by saying that this moment will go down in history as a beautiful scene.

