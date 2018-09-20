Era of No War News Today 입력 2018.09.20 (15:43) 수정 2018.09.20 (15:53)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The leaders of the two Koreas have declared to end hostile acts and not use military force in any event. Seoul's presidential office said the agreement is tantamount to a nonaggression pact and a declaration between the Koreas to formally end the Korean War.



[Pkg]



Inter-Korean summit talks resumed on the second day of the Pyongyang summit with one official attending from each side alongside with the leaders. After a 70 minute discussion, President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared to eliminate all risks of war across the Korean Peninsula.



[Soundbite] Kim Jong-un(N. Korean Leader) : "We adopted a military accord to end the history of tragic confrontation and hostilities that continued for dozens of years."



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "Fellow Koreans in the North, South and overseas! A Korean Peninsula without war has begun."



For the first time ever, a cross-border military agreement was signed in the presence of the leaders of the two Koreas. The two sides agreed to put a halt to all hostile acts in all spaces of land, sea and air, and agreed on concrete follow-up measures including the withdrawal of guard posts from the demilitarized zone. The South and North also agreed to swiftly conduct a joint military committee to inspect the status of the implementation of the military accord, and to hold discussions on operational issues down the road.



[Soundbite] Kim Jong-un(N. Korean Leader) : "The September Pyongyang Declaration will turn the peninsula into a steadfast peace and security zone and bring forth an era of peace and prosperity."



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "Our society has been fully restored as a nation of the people. I'm deeply moved to be able to make this announcement today."



Seoul's presidential office says the agreement is practically a nonaggression pact and a declaration to formally end the Korean War reached between the two Koreas.



[Soundbite] Chung Eui-yong(Presidential Security Adviser) : "The two sides have begun the starting stage of operational arms control. Seoul regards it as practically a nonaggression pact."



The dark clouds of military tensions that hung over the Korean Peninsula for 65 years since the Korean War armistice in 1953... is finally being lifted.

Era of No War

입력 2018.09.20 (15:43) 수정 2018.09.20 (15:53) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The leaders of the two Koreas have declared to end hostile acts and not use military force in any event. Seoul's presidential office said the agreement is tantamount to a nonaggression pact and a declaration between the Koreas to formally end the Korean War.



[Pkg]



Inter-Korean summit talks resumed on the second day of the Pyongyang summit with one official attending from each side alongside with the leaders. After a 70 minute discussion, President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared to eliminate all risks of war across the Korean Peninsula.



[Soundbite] Kim Jong-un(N. Korean Leader) : "We adopted a military accord to end the history of tragic confrontation and hostilities that continued for dozens of years."



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "Fellow Koreans in the North, South and overseas! A Korean Peninsula without war has begun."



For the first time ever, a cross-border military agreement was signed in the presence of the leaders of the two Koreas. The two sides agreed to put a halt to all hostile acts in all spaces of land, sea and air, and agreed on concrete follow-up measures including the withdrawal of guard posts from the demilitarized zone. The South and North also agreed to swiftly conduct a joint military committee to inspect the status of the implementation of the military accord, and to hold discussions on operational issues down the road.



[Soundbite] Kim Jong-un(N. Korean Leader) : "The September Pyongyang Declaration will turn the peninsula into a steadfast peace and security zone and bring forth an era of peace and prosperity."



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "Our society has been fully restored as a nation of the people. I'm deeply moved to be able to make this announcement today."



Seoul's presidential office says the agreement is practically a nonaggression pact and a declaration to formally end the Korean War reached between the two Koreas.



[Soundbite] Chung Eui-yong(Presidential Security Adviser) : "The two sides have begun the starting stage of operational arms control. Seoul regards it as practically a nonaggression pact."



The dark clouds of military tensions that hung over the Korean Peninsula for 65 years since the Korean War armistice in 1953... is finally being lifted.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보