Pyongyang Dish News Today 입력 2018.09.20 (15:50)

[Anchor Lead]



The leaders of the two Koreas again chose Pyongyang-style cold noodles ' naengmyeon' for lunch. An unexpected buzz was generated over Pyongyang-style naengmyeon in April when North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had the cold noodles delivered to the first summit with President Moon Jae-in at the truce village of Panmunjeom. This time, the two leaders had the dish at the North Korean restaurant Okryukwan, which is known for serving the traditional Pyongyang-style naengmyeon.



[Pkg]



The leaders of South and North Korea enter Okryukwan amid applause. Having agreed on the Pyongyang joint declaration after two rounds of meetings, the two leaders appear satisfied and light-hearted over their achievement. They exchange small talk with bright smiles. The choice for lunch was Pyongyang-style naengmyeon. President Moon lightens up the atmosphere by mentioning an unexpected buzz over Pyongyang-style naengmyeon, which swept South Korea in the wake of the first inter-Korean summit in April.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "A naengmyeon boom was generated in South Korea and all naengmyeon restaurants thrived."



In response, the North Korean leader's wife, Ri Sol-ju, boasts about the naengmyeon at Okryukwan.



[Soundbite] Ri Sol-ju : "All foreign guests visiting North Korea want to have naengmyeon. No advertisements are better than this."



The South and North Korean leaders built up a bond over the cold noodles, as they did in the first summit at Panmunjeom in April. Former Presidents Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun dined at Okryukwan as well, when they visited Pyongyang in 2000 and 2007, respectively. Official entourages from both Koreas and a South Korean delegation also enjoyed naengmyeon at Okryukwan together.



[Soundbite] Zico(Singer) : "It is neither bland nor pungent. I certainly feel the taste. I am considering having a second serving, although I am full."



At the lunch, President Moon gave Kim gifts of a commemorative medal for the Panmunjeom inter-Korean summit and a commemorative coin marking the U.S.-North Korean summit in June.

Pyongyang Dish

입력 2018.09.20 (15:50) News Today

