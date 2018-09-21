Delivery Struggles News Today 입력 2018.09.21 (15:10) 수정 2018.09.21 (15:15)

[Anchor Lead]



Delivery truck drivers are having their hands full ahead of Chuseok, one of the biggest holidays in Korea. Last summer, Korea's largest delivery company, CJ Logistics, had a labor-management conflict over compensation for package sorting. It's an extremely busy time for the company but it has yet to solve the conflict.



[Pkg]



It's 6:30 a.m. Delivery truck driver Lee Kyung-tak heads to a package sorting center. He spends the entire morning sorting packages and can finally start delivering them at noon. He has more than 230 packages to be delivered before the day is up.



[Soundbite] "(Why don't you use a cart instead of carrying the packages?) It's faster this way."



To save time, delivery truck drivers climb stairs instead of taking elevators. Skipping lunch has become the norm.



[Soundbite] Lee Kyung-tak(Delivery Truck Driver) : "I don't have lunch usually. I'd rather deliver packages during lunchtime. I'm pressed for time."



Last summer, a labor-management conflict occurred at CJ Logistics over compensation for sorting packages. The company's labor union is still demanding drivers be financially compensated for such duties and that sorting staff be hired to alleviate the drivers' burden.



[Soundbite] Hwang Sung-wook(Delivery Truck Drivers' Labor Union) : "There has been no compensation or remuneration so far. On the contrary, it has become harder for us to communicate."



However, the management of CJ Logistics insists, sorting is included in delivery truck drivers' job responsibilities. And because the company has installed an automated package sorting machine, the task is made easier.



[Soundbite] (Staff from CJ Logistics) : "There is no need for all drivers to come in since now we have a wheel sorter. A court has ruled that the sorting commissions are included in their pay."



While delivery truck drivers are struggling to process the enormous amounts of packages ahead of the Chuseok holiday, the labor-management standoff continues.

