U.N. General Assembly Speech News Today 입력 2018.09.27 (15:04) 수정 2018.09.27 (15:11)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in delivered a speech at the U.N. General Assembly on the 27th. He emphasized that it's about time for the international community to reciprocate to North Korea's new choice and efforts. He also called for efforts to help North Korea become a member of the international community and walk the path of peace.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in began his speech at the U.N. General Assembly by speaking about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's commitment to denuclearization.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "Chairman Kim expressed his hope to complete denuclearization as soon as possible, and focus on economic development."



Moon said that the North has responded to his demand that it choose peace on its own and is now ready to end seclusion and join the international community. The South Korean president said it's about time for the international community to show that denuclearization was the right decision for the North, which has been doing its best to put an end to nuclear development and focus on economic growth.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "It's time for the international community to reciprocate to North Korea's choices and efforts, and show that Chairman Kim has made the right decision to denuclearize."



President Moon also said that the process of denuclearization and establishment of peace on the Korean Peninsula is part of the efforts to promote peace and cooperation in Northeast Asia. He stressed that his proposal to create an East Asian railway community could serve as a starting point for creating an energy and economic community and establishing a multilateral peace and security mechanism.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "I am asking the international community to give its support and cooperation to the efforts to achieve multilateralism, the spirit of the U.N., and create a future of co-prosperity."



President Moon asked for global support for the efforts of the two Koreas to implement their promise of reconciliation and cooperation that they made when they simultaneously joined the United Nations 27 years ago.

입력 2018.09.27 (15:04) 수정 2018.09.27 (15:11) News Today

