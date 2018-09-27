Establishing Peace News Today 입력 2018.09.27 (15:09) 수정 2018.09.27 (15:14)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in strongly stressed the significance of establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula while mentioning a declaration of an end to the Korean War in his speech before the UN General Assembly. He also expressed his will to do his utmost to bring North Korea back to the international community.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in first reminded UN representatives of the fact that the Korean Peninsula has been at a ceasefire for 65 years. He then stressed that putting an end to the war is a desperately serious issue and a crucial process to reach a peace regime. The president appealed to the global community for their attention and support, saying that an end to the Korean War is the first step.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "I am hoping that concerned countries will carry out bold measures to accomplish denuclearization, which will lead to a war-ending declaration."



Moon pledged to achieve peace step by step, based on the trust the leaders of the two Koreas and the U.S. hold for each other. He also made it clear that the journey to peace will occur within the framework of existing UN sanctions on North Korea.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "South Korea will do its utmost to bring North Korea back to the international community while abiding by UN resolutions."



Moon also emphasized a comprehensive approach encompassing peace, development and human rights, in order to resolve the humanitarian crisis facing the world. The president also stressed the real need for gender equality as well as a switch to a low-carbon economy in order to address climate change.

