"Extraordinary" letter News Today 입력 2018.09.27 (15:11)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent yet another letter to U.S. President Donald Trump. The content of the letter has not been revealed, but it is expected to contribute to making progress in negotiations between the two sides. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also set to visit Pyongyang next month to arrange a second North Korea-U.S. summit meeting.



[Pkg]



At the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, President Trump unveiled the most recent letter he has received from the North Korean leader. He called the letter "extraordinary."



[Soundbite] U.S. President Donald Trump



Although Trump spared comment on the content of the letter and how it was delivered, it was most likely brought by North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho, who arrived in New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly. Trump did not mention the date of his second summit with Kim Jong-un, but hinted that it will take place soon.



[Soundbite] U.S. President Donald Trump



Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said the second summit could happen in October, but is more likely to take place after that. He stressed that it will take some time to prepare for the meeting and that the U.S. wants to make sure that the conditions are right for a successful outcome of the summit. The top diplomats of North Korea and the U.S. have also met in New York. Pompeo said his meeting with the North's Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho was "very positive" and that they discussed the upcoming summit and the North's denuclearization process. The U.S. State Department said that Secretary Pompeo accepted the North Korean leader's invitation for him to travel to Pyongyang next month. Pompeo's fourth visit to the North is expected to take place in early October.

입력 2018.09.27 (15:11) News Today

