City of Incheon News Today 입력 2018.09.27 (15:17) 수정 2018.09.27 (15:23)

[Anchor Lead]



The city of Incheon has emerged as a hub of international meetings and tourism following the opening of Terminal 2 at Incheon International Airport and the expansion of the Songdo Convention Center. Incheon is now poised to become one of the world's top-10 hosts of business meetings by attracting OECD forums and Asia Development Bank general meetings.



[Pkg]



Korean businesses and overseas buyers that lead the high-tech machinery industry have gathered in one place. Overseas businesses that participated in the exhibition lauded the exhibition facilities.



[Soundbite] CEO of Indian Company : "The exhibition ball is very convenient and everything is well-organized."



This convention center was doubled in size back in July to accommodate international meetings and exhibitions for more than four thousand people. Next November, the center will host the OECD Forum, which will be attended by some 1,500 people from 100 countries including dignitaries from around the world and Nobel Prize winners. The city of Incheon has also won the bid to host the Asia Development Bank annual meeting in 2020. As the first local government to set up a division exclusively in charge of the MICE industry, which stands for meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions, the government of the city of Incheon plans to create a global MICE cluster by connecting the resort on YeongjongdoIsland with the downtown area.



[Soundbite] Kim In-soo(Incheon City Government) : "We aim to host at least 130 events in the next five years to join the ranks of the world's top-10 MICE cities."



The city of Incheon is determined to become a leader in the MICE industry by hosting e-sports events such as the Overwatch World Cup and electronic music festivals.

