[Anchor Lead]



K-POP sensation BTS created history by becoming the first ever K-POP group to address the UNI asking young people to believe in their own conviction. Here's more on our entertainment news.



[Pkg]



Police have launched an investigation after a hidden camera was found at the lodging of actress Shin Se-Kyung and girl group Apink member Yoon Bo-mi while they were filming a show overseas. The Gangnam Police Station in Seoul said it was found on the 15th of September that a camera shaped as a portable battery was secretly installed at the place where the two women were staying. The person who committed the act was a crew member of the program the ladies were filming. The man is known to have admitted to the charge saying he did it out of curiosity. The police say nothing of a problematic nature has been filmed but that installing illegal filming gear is itself a crime and they're reviewing whether to request an arrest warrant for the perpetrator.Kpop sensation BTS has appeared at the UN General Assembly where world leaders are gathered. BTS attended an event hosted by UNICEF or the United Nations Children's Fund held at UN headquarters in New York on Monday. The event aimed to promote expanded investment and opportunities for the youth. Here, the Korean boy band gave a three minute speech. Their latest activity appears to relate to not only their immense global popularity but also their music and social participation. In each album, BTS has voiced their own thoughts and views and their recent lyrics encourage youths to love themselves, which drew support from young people around the world. Also since last year, BTS has been lending support to human rights issues including a campaign jointly held with UNICEF to root out violence against children and teens.

