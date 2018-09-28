Dawn of a New Day News Today 입력 2018.09.28 (14:58) 수정 2018.09.28 (15:06)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Washington keeps sending out positive signals about Pyongyang's denuclearization. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that past diplomatic attempts to dismantle North Korea's nuclear programs had failed, but now the world stands at the dawn of a new day.



[Pkg]



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo chaired a ministerial meeting of the U.N. Security Council about North Korea's denuclearization. The top diplomat said at the special session that North Korean issues have turned the corner. He mentioned that past diplomatic attempts to stop the regime from developing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles have failed, but now the world stands at the dawn of a new day.



[Soundbite] Mike Pompeo(U.S. Secretary of State) : "President Trump has made abundantly clear that if Chairman Kim follows through on his commitments, a much brighter future lies ahead for North Korea and its people, and the United States will be at the forefront of facilitating that bright future."



Secretary Pompeo stressed the path toward Pyongyang's peace and brighter future is only through diplomacy and denuclearization. He credited President Trump for creating this important diplomatic breakthrough by leading the international community to mount consolidated pressure on the North for the first time in decades. But he repeated that U.N. sanctions against the communist state must continue in order to achieve full denuclearization.



[Soundbite] Mike Pompeo(U.S. Secretary of State) : "Until the final denuclearization of the DPRK is achieved and fully verified, it is our solemn collective responsibility to fully implement all UN Security Council resolutions pertaining to North Korea."



Pompeo also highlighted that the refined oil export limit of 500 thousand barrels per year to North Korea has not been observed strictly and that the hermit kingdom has been importing oil illegally by transferring oil between ships. In opposition of the U.S., China and Russia called for the easing of sanctions, claiming that the measures should not be a collective punishment and that pressuring North Korea is not the goal.

Dawn of a New Day

입력 2018.09.28 (14:58) 수정 2018.09.28 (15:06) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Washington keeps sending out positive signals about Pyongyang's denuclearization. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that past diplomatic attempts to dismantle North Korea's nuclear programs had failed, but now the world stands at the dawn of a new day.



[Pkg]



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo chaired a ministerial meeting of the U.N. Security Council about North Korea's denuclearization. The top diplomat said at the special session that North Korean issues have turned the corner. He mentioned that past diplomatic attempts to stop the regime from developing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles have failed, but now the world stands at the dawn of a new day.



[Soundbite] Mike Pompeo(U.S. Secretary of State) : "President Trump has made abundantly clear that if Chairman Kim follows through on his commitments, a much brighter future lies ahead for North Korea and its people, and the United States will be at the forefront of facilitating that bright future."



Secretary Pompeo stressed the path toward Pyongyang's peace and brighter future is only through diplomacy and denuclearization. He credited President Trump for creating this important diplomatic breakthrough by leading the international community to mount consolidated pressure on the North for the first time in decades. But he repeated that U.N. sanctions against the communist state must continue in order to achieve full denuclearization.



[Soundbite] Mike Pompeo(U.S. Secretary of State) : "Until the final denuclearization of the DPRK is achieved and fully verified, it is our solemn collective responsibility to fully implement all UN Security Council resolutions pertaining to North Korea."



Pompeo also highlighted that the refined oil export limit of 500 thousand barrels per year to North Korea has not been observed strictly and that the hermit kingdom has been importing oil illegally by transferring oil between ships. In opposition of the U.S., China and Russia called for the easing of sanctions, claiming that the measures should not be a collective punishment and that pressuring North Korea is not the goal.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보