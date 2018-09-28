Active Involvement News Today 입력 2018.09.28 (15:00) 수정 2018.09.28 (15:08)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-h,who is visiting the U.N. General Assembly in New York, has drawn attention by meeting with the top diplomats of China and Russia as well as the United States and Japan in an apparent bid to ease international sanctions against his home-state.



[Pkg]



The next day North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho arrived in New York, receiving VIP treatment. He met with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Shortly after the meeting, Pompeo tweeted that although there is still much to do with North Korea, the two countries will keep moving forward.



[Soundbite] Mike Pompeo(U.S. Secretary of State) : "I had a very positive meeting with Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho to discuss how we can move forward on all four commitments in the Singapore joint statement."



The North Korean diplomat also met with the foreign ministers of China and Russia, Wang Yi and Sergey Lavrov, respectively. Observers say the meetings sought to obtain support from North Korea's longtime allies for the denuclearization talks with the U.S. Ri also had a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono under tight security. Now that the North Korean foreign minister has met with the top diplomats of the four major nations surrounding the Korean Peninsula, attention is drawn to whether he will also meet with his South Korean counterpart. South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa told KBS that she had offered Ri to meet on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.



[Soundbite] Kang Kyung-hwa(S. Korean Foreign Minister(Interview with KBS, Sep. 21)) : "I offered him to meet with me in New York if he has time."



Ri Yong-ho also had a surprise meeting with the foreign minister of Venezuela, quite unusual for North Korea. Analysts say his moves are apparently aimed at easing international sanctions against the North.

Active Involvement

