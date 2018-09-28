Duty Free Benefits News Today 입력 2018.09.28 (15:02) 수정 2018.09.28 (15:09)

[Anchor Lead]



International travelers had to carry duty-free items they had purchased before departure throughout their trips because there were no duty-free shops in the arrival areas of Korea's international airports. But now the government has decided to open duty-free shops in the arrival areas in the first half of next year at the earliest.



[Pkg]



Currently, Korean travelers flying abroad can only purchase duty-free items at at the departure areas of Korean airports, at foreign airports, and in-flight duty-free shops. Travelers were inconvenienced because there were no duty-free shops they can visit on their way back into the country.



[Soundbite] Lee Min-seon(Overseas Traveler) : "Sometimes, they're heavy. It's a hassle to carry them around."



The government's plan is to revise the Customs Act before opening an arrival duty-free shop by the end of May at the earliest and expand it to other airports around the country. Operators of duty-free shops will be limited to small-and-medium sized companies. More than 20% of the store area has to be occupied by the products made by small businesses. There had been several attempts to set up duty-free shops at the arrival area in the past. But they were unsuccessful due to protests from the operators of duty-free shops in the city and departure area, large carriers running in-flight duty-free shops, and customs authorities. Now the government emphasizes that the money spent abroad can now be funneled into Korea and more duty-free shops means more jobs. The government also took into consideration that 149 airports in 73 countries around the world are already operating duty-free shops in their arrival halls.



[Soundbite] Kim Dong-yeon(Deputy PM of Economy) : "It's part of innovative growth efforts. We plan to make new jobs by creating new demands and new markets."



However, the new arrival duty-free shops will not sell cigarettes and quarantined items like fruits and processed meats. Also, the duty-free purchase limit remains unchanged: the current 600 dollars per person.

