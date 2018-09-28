Hospital Disruption News Today 입력 2018.09.28 (15:05) 수정 2018.09.28 (15:11)

[Anchor Lead]



Offenses committed on paramedics by intoxicated patients remain rampant in Korea. But punishment is too lenient even when such actions threaten the safety of other patients.



[Pkg]



A patient in his 50s argues with the hospital staff. Unable to control his anger, he ends up threatening the staff with a weapon and breaking the reception desk. The man was found to be drunk. The commotion began when the reception desk worker asked for his contact information. He has been indicted for violence.



[Soundbite] (Hospital Staff(Voice Modified)) : "We are so terrified that we just keep our heads low to avoid eye contact with the patients."



Another intoxicated patient in his 20s pushes the hospital staff and swears at them.



[Soundbite] (Violent Patient (Voice Modified)) : "Hey, where's that *** wearing glasses? Hit me! Hit me!"



The situation was brought under control after police arrived at the scene. This hospital had to hire security guards to put an end to patients' violence in the ER.



[Soundbite] Bae Kyu-min(Hanheart Changwon Hospital) : "We have security guards to help us keep things under control and protect our patients and staff from violent intoxicated patients."



More than two thousand cases of disruption in hospital emergency aid services were reported between 2016 and the first half of this year. And they continue to rise every year. Many are calling for strengthening punishment for patients who threaten the safety of other patients and devising more effective countermeasures. Of some 890 people who disrupted emergency aid services last year only 27 were punished with a fine or faced harsher penalties.

