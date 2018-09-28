Convenience Stores News Today 입력 2018.09.28 (15:07) 수정 2018.09.28 (15:13)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Most of the convenience stores are open around the clock, but such convenience for customers comes at a price: store employees are largely underpaid and have to work long hours. As always, many convenience stores remained open even during the Chuseok holiday.



[Pkg]



It's already late at night, but the lights at this convenience store in a dark alley are still on. The only person at the store is its owner. He has to work 20 hours a day, because his employees are off for the Chuseok holiday.



[Soundbite] Yoon Young-taek(Convenience Store Owner) : "It's difficult to find short-term part-time workers, because they are off on holidays. I have no other choice but to do it on my own or have my wife help me out."



The situation is similar at another convenience store, which also sees few customers at night.



[Soundbite] (Convenience Store Staff(Voice Modified)) : "Yesterday, we had only 30 customers over ten hours. That's less than half than usual."



Only six customers visited the store from midnight till 7 a.m. spending a combined amount of less than 30,000 won. Convenience stores are legally allowed to suspend their operations from midnight till 6 a.m. if their revenues are too low. However, most owners have no other choice but to keep their stores open around the clock. If they close their stores for the night, they cannot receive funding from headquarters to cover their electricity fees and may face disadvantages in terms of profit distribution. Things are quite similar in Japan, which is known as a haven of convenience stores. Most of the store owners in that country have to work more than 300 hours a month. They are obliged to keep their stores open 24-7.



[Soundbite] (Convenience Store Owner) : "Police and the main headquarters say we must have two workers at a time, but in reality that's impossible. Morea and more store owners have to work at night."



A survey conducted on six convenience stores in Kyoto revealed that all of them sustained deficits when two employees were working at a time, as is stipulated by law. The stores barely managed to avert deficits when the owners worked on their own all night long. Surprisingly enough, the HQ of the convenience stores posted surpluses under any circumstances. Despite the vicious cycle of long hours and low revenues, the headquarters are the only ones that benefit from the 24-hour operation of convenience stores. There is a need for convenience stores to stay open through the night, as operations during those hours contributes to public safety and they are the only lace open to provide emergency medicines. Some are calling for more fundamental measures regarding the business hours and location of convenience stores to improve efficiency, and respect the rights of store owners.

Convenience Stores

입력 2018.09.28 (15:07) 수정 2018.09.28 (15:13) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Most of the convenience stores are open around the clock, but such convenience for customers comes at a price: store employees are largely underpaid and have to work long hours. As always, many convenience stores remained open even during the Chuseok holiday.



[Pkg]



It's already late at night, but the lights at this convenience store in a dark alley are still on. The only person at the store is its owner. He has to work 20 hours a day, because his employees are off for the Chuseok holiday.



[Soundbite] Yoon Young-taek(Convenience Store Owner) : "It's difficult to find short-term part-time workers, because they are off on holidays. I have no other choice but to do it on my own or have my wife help me out."



The situation is similar at another convenience store, which also sees few customers at night.



[Soundbite] (Convenience Store Staff(Voice Modified)) : "Yesterday, we had only 30 customers over ten hours. That's less than half than usual."



Only six customers visited the store from midnight till 7 a.m. spending a combined amount of less than 30,000 won. Convenience stores are legally allowed to suspend their operations from midnight till 6 a.m. if their revenues are too low. However, most owners have no other choice but to keep their stores open around the clock. If they close their stores for the night, they cannot receive funding from headquarters to cover their electricity fees and may face disadvantages in terms of profit distribution. Things are quite similar in Japan, which is known as a haven of convenience stores. Most of the store owners in that country have to work more than 300 hours a month. They are obliged to keep their stores open 24-7.



[Soundbite] (Convenience Store Owner) : "Police and the main headquarters say we must have two workers at a time, but in reality that's impossible. Morea and more store owners have to work at night."



A survey conducted on six convenience stores in Kyoto revealed that all of them sustained deficits when two employees were working at a time, as is stipulated by law. The stores barely managed to avert deficits when the owners worked on their own all night long. Surprisingly enough, the HQ of the convenience stores posted surpluses under any circumstances. Despite the vicious cycle of long hours and low revenues, the headquarters are the only ones that benefit from the 24-hour operation of convenience stores. There is a need for convenience stores to stay open through the night, as operations during those hours contributes to public safety and they are the only lace open to provide emergency medicines. Some are calling for more fundamental measures regarding the business hours and location of convenience stores to improve efficiency, and respect the rights of store owners.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보