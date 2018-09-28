Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.09.28 (15:10) 수정 2018.09.28 (15:15)

[Anchor Lead]

K-pop sensation BTS is now opening up a new chapter in the international pop music history beyond the Korean pop culture boom hallyu. This and more on today's entertainment news.



[Pkg]

K-pop sensation BTS joined Jimmy Fallon for NBC's Tonight Show Tuesday night and ABC's Good Morning America Wednesday morning, local time. Both of the two programs are representative shows of the broadcasters, enjoying a lot of popularity in the U.S. As a result, BTS has appeared in popular shows of all U.S. top three broadcaster--ABC, CBS and NBC. It performed in an American New Year's celebration show early this year. During its appearance in the Tonight Show, BTS boasted its skills to present remarkable live performances and make witty remarks. The band amused viewers by putting Jimmy Fallon in a challenge to learn a BTS dance. BTS drew huge applause from fans, saying that its next goal is to go to the Grammy Awards. Singer IU has indicated the release of a new album, to the excitement of fans. She left the word "October" and a question mark on her social media channel, along with a photo taken in a splendid atmosphere. Fans are speculating that the photo in question suggests the concept for her new album set to be released in October. Her comeback is drawing particular attention, since this year marks the tenth anniversary of her debut. IU has announced a series of events to celebrate the debut anniversary. She will hold a concert tour in Seoul and seven other Asian cities starting next month. The singer will also appear in a short film for the first time in her career. Fans are expressing high expectations that the singer will release a special album upon her comeback to mark the tenth year since her debut.

