Removal of Landmines News Today 입력 2018.10.01 (14:59)

[Anchor Lead]



South and North Korea have begun the removal of landmines along the inter-Korean border. The removal of landmines is expected to pave the way for the disarmament of the Joint Security Area and the joint excavations of war remains



[Pkg]



The two Koreas have started the removal of landmines in line with the Pyongyang Declaration signed at the latest inter-Korean summit. The first areas subject to landmine removal are the Joint Security Area and the demilitarized zone in Cheorwon County. Although the possibility of landmines is low in the JSA, landmine detection operations are still needed there. The removal of landmines in a wetland near the bridge where the leaders of South and North Korea had a private talk during their first summit will be postponed for the time being due to the difficulty of the process. After the 20-day removal process, the two Koreas and the United Nations Command will begin discussions of the disarmament of the Joint Security Area. The discussion will likely focus on the reduction of military troops in the area to 35 on each side and the withdrawal of private rifles and even pistols.



[Soundbite] Choi Jong-kun(Presidential Sec. for Peace & Arms Control (Sep. 19)) : "After completing disarmament in the JSA, we will establish mutual rules and even launch joint local operations."



The discussion of allowing tourists to travel between the South and the North within the JSA will also be held. The removal of landmines in the Cheorwon section of the DMZ will continue for two months. The two Koreas plan to build roads in this region connecting the two sides and begin joint excavations of wartime remains in April. The remains of some 200 South Korean soldiers and more than 300 war heroes from the U.N. allied forces are believed to be buried in the area.

