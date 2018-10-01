Flag Significance News Today 입력 2018.10.01 (15:03) 수정 2018.10.01 (15:19)

[Anchor Lead]



There was a report that an official of Japan's Self-Defense Force defied Seoul's request that Japanese warships attend the South Korean Navy's international fleet review without hoisting the Rising Sun flag, calling it senseless. However, Tokyo's response has inflamed public sentiment here, since the Rising Sun flag is seen as a symbol of imperialism and militarism for Korea and other Asian nations. The South Korean Navy says that it will continue to discuss the issue with Japan, reiterating that the hoisting of the Rising Sun flag cannot be accepted.



[Pkg]



When a friendly match of an inter-Korean unified women's ice hockey team was held in February ahead of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, the Japanese government expressed strong regret about the team's use of a joint Korean peninsula flag marked with Korea's easternmost islets Dokdo, claiming its sovereignty over the rocky outcroppings. A Korean Peninsula flag without Dokdo was flown at the opening ceremony of the winter Olympic Games in the end. But Japan remains stubborn about decorating its warships with the Rising Sun flag at an international fleet review, saying that the issue is non-negotiable.



[Soundbite] Itsunori Onodera(Japanese Defense Minister (Sep. 28)) : "It is mandatory to hoist the flag of the Marine Self-Defense Force. The flag also constitutes an external mark demonstrating the nationality of warships in accordance with the UN's maritime rules."



The South Korean Navy said Sunday that there is no shift in its stance and will continue to discuss the issue with Japan. These remarks are viewed as the Navy's reaffirmation that the use of the Rising Sun flag at the international naval event cannot be accepted. The Foreign Ministry also requested Tokyo to actively take into consideration the Korean people's sentiment against the Rising Sun flag. Jeju, which is hosting the international fleet review, is still left with vivid wounds of atrocities committed by Japanese colonial rulers during the final days of the Pacific War.



[Soundbite] Song Young-kil(Democratic Party) : "There still are traces of an air field, a hangar and multiple underground tunnels built by Japan. It would be inappropriate if Japanese Self-Defense warships flying the Rising Sun flag comes in here."



The presidential office's Web site is also inundated with Korean people's resentment about the use of the Rising Sun flag. The presidential office, however, appears to be taking a cautious approach, saying that as of now, it is not necessary to take stronger action and demand Japan's absence from the event, given international relations.

