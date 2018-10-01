Artificial Intelligence Technology News Today 입력 2018.10.01 (15:09) 수정 2018.10.01 (15:19)

[Anchor Lead]



You may have experienced some frustration when you couldn't remember the title of a song or the name of a product. But now, advances in artificial intelligence technology enable people to find the information they need just by humming or showing a photo.



[Pkg]



When she hums a tune to a smartphone... an app shows her a list of songs with similar melodies. Artificial intelligence analyzes the characteristics of humming, like its melodies and beats. And AI compares those characteristics to the songs on the server's playlist and finds similar ones.



[Soundbite] Yu Hyeon-jung(Genie Music) : "This technology finds a hummed song from tens of millions of songs in the server. Advances in AI enable faster and more accurate searches."



This service finds the scenes you want to see in a movie or a drama just from search words. AI analyzes the name of an actor and special features of a scene to search for the right video.



[Soundbite] Lee Jong-min(SK Telecom) : "AI keeps improving the accuracy by learning tens of thousands of images in thousands of movies and dramas."



It's become quite commonplace for people to use image search, a feature that finds the product name, price, and place of sale from a product photo taken by a smartphone. AI technology with dramatically improved data analysis volume and speed is changing the landscape of the search engine market.



[Soundbite] Prof. Park Jin-ho(Soongsil Univ.) : "AI goes beyond simple searches to make decisions and process them on its own. This technology is expected to be applied to all industries and even our lives, like self-driving cars, smart homes, and smart cities."



In an increasingly fierce battle for improved search capabilities, obtaining advanced AI technology is counted as a prerequisite to dominate the market.

