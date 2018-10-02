Vaccination Service News Today 입력 2018.10.02 (15:06) 수정 2018.10.02 (15:20)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Falling temperatures can weaken our immune system this time of the year, making us susceptible to contracting diseases. Health authorities will provide free flu vaccinations for children and senior citizens starting Tuesday.



[Pkg]



Children and seniors can receive free vaccination shots from Tuesday to help prevent catching the flu. Those eligible are children aged 12 and under born between 2006 and this past August and seniors 75 and above born before 1944. Vaccinations for the elderly will begin next Thursday October 11th. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also note that seniors who are 65 and older who live in vulnerable regions or have disabilities or are being treated for other illnesses at the moment can be vaccinated for free from today. Vaccinations for seniors will be held until November 15th but will continue even after that date if vaccines are still left at local health centers. Injections for children will continue through April next year. Children who need to get shots twice must have the vaccine administered with a one month interval. The free vaccinations are available at community health centers and designated medical institutions nationwide. Effects of the vaccine will kick in after two weeks and typically last for an average of six months. The Korea Centers for Disease Control says the flu virus usually catches on around December and urges citizens to be vaccinated at their neighborhood clinics at least by the end of November.

Vaccination Service

입력 2018.10.02 (15:06) 수정 2018.10.02 (15:20) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Falling temperatures can weaken our immune system this time of the year, making us susceptible to contracting diseases. Health authorities will provide free flu vaccinations for children and senior citizens starting Tuesday.



[Pkg]



Children and seniors can receive free vaccination shots from Tuesday to help prevent catching the flu. Those eligible are children aged 12 and under born between 2006 and this past August and seniors 75 and above born before 1944. Vaccinations for the elderly will begin next Thursday October 11th. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also note that seniors who are 65 and older who live in vulnerable regions or have disabilities or are being treated for other illnesses at the moment can be vaccinated for free from today. Vaccinations for seniors will be held until November 15th but will continue even after that date if vaccines are still left at local health centers. Injections for children will continue through April next year. Children who need to get shots twice must have the vaccine administered with a one month interval. The free vaccinations are available at community health centers and designated medical institutions nationwide. Effects of the vaccine will kick in after two weeks and typically last for an average of six months. The Korea Centers for Disease Control says the flu virus usually catches on around December and urges citizens to be vaccinated at their neighborhood clinics at least by the end of November.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보