[Anchor Lead]



Illegally filming nudes of other people and distributing the images is a serious crime that destroys victims lives. Until now, most perpetrators have only been subject to fines. However from now on, those using hidden cameras to illegally film others are more likely to receive prison



[Pkg]



This man was out for revenge on a girl friend who wanted to break up. He sent a video of them having sex to her new boyfriend. He was investigated by police but was slapped with a summary indictment and a mere 3 million won fine. However, the court took into consideration the seriousness of his case. He was referred to a proper trial and eventually sentenced to jail time. Moving forward, such light penalties will no longer be the norm. The Justice Ministry has ordered the prosecution to raise its sentencing standards related to illegal filming and distribution crimes from the current practice of just imposing fines. Justice Minister Park Sang-ki has called for stern measures and demands the maximum penalty allowed under law for these crimes. Those who film and distribute nudes of other people portraying sensitive body parts or images in which the victims can be identified, will be remanded for a five year prison sentence. Authorities seek to subject these perpetrators to mandatory jail time. Related laws will also be revised. A revision to a law on punishing sexual violence will be sought in a way so that those who distribute illegally filmed images that show the victim's face can be punished only through penal service.



[Soundbite] Yang Jae-taek(Consultant Attorney for KBS) : "Illegal filming and distribution is a very serious crime especially for female victims. This crime must be dealt with maximum penalty even before related laws are revised."



The justice ministry said that legal revisions will also enable thorough confiscation of the related criminal materials.

