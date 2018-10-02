Generous Donation News Today 입력 2018.10.02 (15:10) 수정 2018.10.02 (15:20)

[Anchor Lead]



An elderly woman in her 80s has donated all of her assets to three child welfare centers in her community in Incheon that had been struggling to make ends meet. The woman, who currently lives alone, also said she wants her house rent deposit to be donated to the needy as well after her death.



[Pkg]



This community child care center takes care of some 20 children free of charge. It only receives 4.8 million won in state subsidies, which are used to pay the teachers and buy educational programs. The center had been struggling to pay the monthly rent of 600,000 won. Recently, a woman in her 80s has donated money to the center to help it survive.



[Soundbite] Lee Sun-mi(Director of Child Care Center) : "We will make sure that this donation is used to secure more space for our children."



The 86-year-old Kim Ae-sung has donated a combined 200 million won to three child care centers in her community. Kim lost her father at the age of 15, and had to provide for her family by working at saw mills and tofu factories. But despite the life of hardship, she never forgot about her needy neighbors. Kim has difficulty moving around because of knee pain. All she has left now is her house rent deposit, but even that will be donated to the underprivileged after she passes away.



[Soundbite] Kim Ae-sung(86, Incheon Resident) : "I donated the money because I don't need it anymore. That's it. Old people don't need money."



Kim says she has been able to pull through because she shared everything with her neighbors. She says being able to assist the needy kids in her community was the best thing in her life.

