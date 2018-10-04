Joint inter-Korean Event News Today 입력 2018.10.04 (14:58) 수정 2018.10.04 (15:24)

[Anchor Lead]



Joint inter-Korean events marking the 11th anniversary of the October 4 Declaration, signed by the late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il and late South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun in 2007, have begun in Pyongyang. A large South Korean delegation comprising figures from the government and private sectors has departed for North Korea.



[Pkg]



Pyongyang will host three days of joint inter-Korean celebrations marking the signing of the October 4 Declaration by the late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il and late South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun in 2007. The official name of the celebrations is "National Unification Convention Marking the 11th Anniversary of the October 4 Declaration." It's the first time that the South and the North will celebrate the event together. The South Korean delegation visiting the North for the celebrations consists of more than 160 people. They include the minister of unification, the head of the ruling party, officials from the government, the National Assembly, local governments, civic groups and the Roh Moo-hyun Foundation along with a team of journalists. The delegation left for Pyongyang this morning by plane. On Thursday, the South Korean officials will visit the Science and Technology Center in downtown Pyongyang and attend a welcome concert and dinner. The official celebration ceremony will be held on Friday morning. The delegation will also watch art performances. The South and the North are likely to sign various agreements during the celebration period. Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon said he is scheduled to discuss with North Korean officials the implementation of the Pyongyang Declaration signed back in September and follow-up measures. Vice Minister of Health and Welfare Kwon Deok-chul and Cultural Heritage Administration Chief Chung Jae-sook are also expected to discuss inter-Korean cooperation in the fields of public health and joint excavations in Manwoldae, the official royal palace of the Goryeo Dynasty, in Kaesong. The South Korean delegation will return from North Korea on Saturday by plane.

