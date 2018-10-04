Removing Mines News Today 입력 2018.10.04 (15:00) 수정 2018.10.04 (15:24)

[Anchor Lead]



The two Koreas have begun removing mines in the Demilitarized Zone in order to jointly excavate remains of soldiers killed in the Korean War as agreed to during the recent inter-Korean military agreement. Roads will also be laid within this year to launch the excavation operation from next year. Follow us to the site where demining work is under way.



[Pkg]



Lush forest stretches out inside the Demilitarized Zone. Here, guard posts for the two Koreas face each other within a two kilometer distance. Three intense battles took place in this area in Cheorwon, Gangwondo Province during the Korean War. This is the very location where South and North Korea agreed to jointly excavate remains of the Korean War dead as indicated in the military accord struck during last month's inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang. Some 300 sets of remains are believed to be buried in this region including 200 South Korean as well as those belonging to American and French troops. North Korean and Chinese soldiers are also presumed to have been buried here. The key to the excavation is the removal of mines. Though there's no record of mine planting, the belief is that numerous undocumented mines and blind shells are likely to be scattered about as the site was an intense battleground during the Korean War. The military will focus on demining efforts by expanding the existing search path to four meters wide. Considering fierce trench warfare took place in the area, demining operations will also cover former trench sites. The two Koreas also plan to connect roads within the year to begin the excavation work from April.



[Soundbite] Colonel Park Sang-hee(Chief of controls for demining operation) : "We will thoroughly and safely complete the mission of removing mines and laying roads to allow for the joint excavation."



As the two sides are within visible eyesight at the border, inspecting each side's progress will also be possible.

Removing Mines

News Today

News Today