Busan International Film Festival News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The 23rd Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), Asia's major film gala, kicks off Thursday to run through October 13th. This year is particularly meaningful as the festival has declared 2018 as the starting year of renewal and overcoming past conflict and challenges.



[Pkg]



The 23rd Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) opens Thursday night. The leading film gala in Asia has especially exerted strenuous efforts this year to renew itself after experiencing heated internal strife including the so-called cultural blacklists drafted by the previous presidential administration and the festival facing boycott by those in the industry. This year, 323 films from 79 nations will be featured, 23 more than last year. World premieres where the movie is shown for the first time ever in the world will number a record 115 this year, as a testament to the rising global profile of the Busan festival.



[Soundbite] Lee Yong-gwan(BIFF Organizing Committee) : "This year is the starting point of normalization and unity with citizens and audiences so the festival can continue on for 10 or 20 more years."



Some new segments will also be showcased for the first time this year including the BUSAN Classics corner which will introduce films that made indelible marks in cinema history. The Community BIFF event will meanwhile feature films produced by citizens.



[Soundbite] Jeon Yang-jun(BIFF Organizing Committee) : "Winning films from the Venice Film Festival are among the lineup as many Asian and international works by prominent directors have been invited this year."



The festival's opening film is "Beautiful Days" directed by Yun Jero which tells the story of a North Korean woman who settled in the South after fleeing the North. Her painful life story sheds light on the meaning of family.

입력 2018.10.04 (15:09) 수정 2018.10.04 (15:24) News Today

