Korean Webtoons News Today 입력 2018.10.04 (15:10) 수정 2018.10.04 (15:24)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Korean webtoons, which are all the rage not only in Korea but all over Asia, have made a debut in the United States. They are highly lauded for engaging fantasy stories and thrilling plots. Take a look.



[Pkg]



This webtoon is a fantasy story about fulfilling human desire by selling one's body. Those who fail to return the rented body within 12 hours will be deprived of their own body for good. Webtoons about people making a fresh start in life vividly portray the intensity of combat sports through impressive drawings. Seven Korean webtoon production firms have presented their works in the U.S. market.



[Soundbite] Tom(Warner Bros. Art Director)



The one-billion-dollar U.S. comics market has been mostly dominated by superhero stories and Japanese comics. American consumers also have a different pattern in collecting printed comic books. However, webtoons stand a higher chance of winning over consumers these days thanks to the proliferation of mobile devices and the Internet.



[Soundbite] Milton Grip(Staffer at U.S. Comics Distribution Firm)



Last year, some 6,800 webtoons were produced in Korea, while the domestic webtoon market grew to surpass 500 billion won. In order to succeed in the American market, Korean webtoons need to appeal to American consumers with their plot and characters while maintaining their Korean charm.



[Soundbite] Hwang Nam-yong(CEO, Jaedam Media) : "Genres such as fantasy, romance and thriller can appeal to people around the globe."



Last year, exports of Korean webtoons surpassed 46 billion won, and are now poised to expand their global reach beyond Asia all the way to the North American market.

Korean Webtoons

입력 2018.10.04 (15:10) 수정 2018.10.04 (15:24) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Korean webtoons, which are all the rage not only in Korea but all over Asia, have made a debut in the United States. They are highly lauded for engaging fantasy stories and thrilling plots. Take a look.



[Pkg]



This webtoon is a fantasy story about fulfilling human desire by selling one's body. Those who fail to return the rented body within 12 hours will be deprived of their own body for good. Webtoons about people making a fresh start in life vividly portray the intensity of combat sports through impressive drawings. Seven Korean webtoon production firms have presented their works in the U.S. market.



[Soundbite] Tom(Warner Bros. Art Director)



The one-billion-dollar U.S. comics market has been mostly dominated by superhero stories and Japanese comics. American consumers also have a different pattern in collecting printed comic books. However, webtoons stand a higher chance of winning over consumers these days thanks to the proliferation of mobile devices and the Internet.



[Soundbite] Milton Grip(Staffer at U.S. Comics Distribution Firm)



Last year, some 6,800 webtoons were produced in Korea, while the domestic webtoon market grew to surpass 500 billion won. In order to succeed in the American market, Korean webtoons need to appeal to American consumers with their plot and characters while maintaining their Korean charm.



[Soundbite] Hwang Nam-yong(CEO, Jaedam Media) : "Genres such as fantasy, romance and thriller can appeal to people around the globe."



Last year, exports of Korean webtoons surpassed 46 billion won, and are now poised to expand their global reach beyond Asia all the way to the North American market.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보