Continued Sanctions News Today 입력 2018.10.05 (14:57) 수정 2018.10.05 (15:22)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The U.S. imposed another sanction on North Korea just ahead of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's fourth visit to the Communist regime. The sanction was placed on a Turkish business and a North Korean diplomat that allegedly dealt in weapons and luxury goods.



[Pkg]



All eyes are on whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's fourth visit to North Korea and a second Pyongyang-Washington summit would bring about denuclearization measures and declaration of the end of the Korean war. The communist state has been asking for relaxed sanctions in addition to the end of war declaration.



[Soundbite] Ri Yong-ho(N. Korean Foreign Affairs Minister(Sep. 29)) : "Thinking that sanctions can make us surrender is merely a delusion of people who don't know us. The problem is that the sanctions are deepening our mistrust. However, Washington has insisted on keeping the sanctions in place."



[Soundbite] U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo(Yesterday) : "That is the economic sanctions continue to remain in place; the core proposition, the thing which will give us the capacity to deliver denuclearization isn't changing."



While the two sides wrangle over the sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed another sanction targeting a Turkish business and a North Korean diplomat. They're accused of trading weapons and luxury goods. In about a month, Washington sanctioned Pyongyang for transferring refined oil, hacking, and sending its workers abroad. The new measure slapped on the regime comes right before Pompeo's visit to the North. Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin said the sanctioned parties had blatantly flouted UN measures on trading weapons and luxury goods, and stressed that America would not stand idly by. The latest U.S. sanctions appear to be an attempt to gain an edge over the hermit kingdom ahead of the visit by Washington's top diplomat. At the same time, the Trump administration has demonstrated again its resolve to speed up denuclearization through tough sanctions.

Continued Sanctions

입력 2018.10.05 (14:57) 수정 2018.10.05 (15:22) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The U.S. imposed another sanction on North Korea just ahead of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's fourth visit to the Communist regime. The sanction was placed on a Turkish business and a North Korean diplomat that allegedly dealt in weapons and luxury goods.



[Pkg]



All eyes are on whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's fourth visit to North Korea and a second Pyongyang-Washington summit would bring about denuclearization measures and declaration of the end of the Korean war. The communist state has been asking for relaxed sanctions in addition to the end of war declaration.



[Soundbite] Ri Yong-ho(N. Korean Foreign Affairs Minister(Sep. 29)) : "Thinking that sanctions can make us surrender is merely a delusion of people who don't know us. The problem is that the sanctions are deepening our mistrust. However, Washington has insisted on keeping the sanctions in place."



[Soundbite] U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo(Yesterday) : "That is the economic sanctions continue to remain in place; the core proposition, the thing which will give us the capacity to deliver denuclearization isn't changing."



While the two sides wrangle over the sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed another sanction targeting a Turkish business and a North Korean diplomat. They're accused of trading weapons and luxury goods. In about a month, Washington sanctioned Pyongyang for transferring refined oil, hacking, and sending its workers abroad. The new measure slapped on the regime comes right before Pompeo's visit to the North. Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin said the sanctioned parties had blatantly flouted UN measures on trading weapons and luxury goods, and stressed that America would not stand idly by. The latest U.S. sanctions appear to be an attempt to gain an edge over the hermit kingdom ahead of the visit by Washington's top diplomat. At the same time, the Trump administration has demonstrated again its resolve to speed up denuclearization through tough sanctions.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보