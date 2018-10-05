Joint Celebration News Today 입력 2018.10.05 (14:58) 수정 2018.10.05 (15:22)

[Anchor Lead]



A large South Korean delegation arrived in Pyongyang on Thursday to participate in the first-ever joint celebration of the inter-Korean declaration that was signed eleven years ago. After watching the main celebration event dedicated to national reunification, the delegation toured Pyongyang's major facilities and watched a gymnastics performance.



[Pkg]



It has been eleven years since the late leaders of South and North Korea, Kim Jong-il and Roh Moo-hyun, signed the October 4 Declaration. An event marking the 11th anniversary took place in Pyongyang on Friday morning. It's the first time that the two Koreas marked the occasion, and it's also part of the Pyongyang Declaration signed at the latest inter-Korean summit. A South Korean delegation consisting of some 160 people arrived in Pyongyang on Thursday to partake in the celebration. They include officials from the Roh Moo-hyun Foundation, the National Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation and the South Korean committee for the 2000 declaration. Democratic Party Chairman Lee Hae-chan, who is participating as the director of the Roh Moo-hyun Foundation, has vowed to make the joint celebration a venue of promoting peace and communication between the two Koreas in line with the 2007 declaration. The head of the North's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland, Ri Son-gwon, also said that the inter-Korean declarations signed in 2000, 2007 and this year serve as the standards of unification. After attending the main celebration, the South Korean delegation visited the Mansudae Art Studio, the mecca of North Korean art, and the Mangyongdae School Children's Palace, which trains children gifted in sports, science and the arts. In the evening, the delegation is scheduled to watch a gymnastics performance and have dinner. Attention is on whether the South Korean delegation will hold meetings with the North Korean officials to discuss cooperation and follow-up measures of the Pyongyang Declaration. All eyes are also on whether or not the delegation will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un before returning to Seoul on Saturday.

