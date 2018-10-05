Typhoon “Kong-rey” News Today 입력 2018.10.05 (15:01) 수정 2018.10.05 (15:22)

[Anchor Lead]



This season's 25th typhoon, Kong-rey, is moving fast northward toward the Korean Peninsula. Kong-rey is similar in its timing and trajectory with Typhoon Chaba which caused nine casualties in Korea two years ago. In order to prevent such casualities, thorough preparations seems to be necessary.



Typhoon Kong-rey is gaining speed as it moves northward. It's forecast to pass through Jejudo Islon Saturday morning and the port city of Busan in the afternoon. It's travel route is very similar to Typhoon Chaba which also affected Jejudo, Busan and Ulsan, back in 2016.



[Soundbite] Yoo Hee-dong(Korea Meteorological Administration) : "The date and trajectory are very similar as well as the fact that both typhoons maintained their strength during the whole time of generation and development."



If Kong-rey makes landfall on the coastlines of eastern Gyeongsangdo provinces, the damage could escalate. Two years ago, Chaba brought gusty winds of 35 meters per second and heavy downpours of up to 139 millimeters per hour to Busan and Ulsan. The typhoon's arrival also coincided with the high tide which caused the Taehwa-gang River to flood, inundating the downtown areas of Ulsan. Embankment facilities were destroyed while homes, roads and vehicles were submerged. Underground spaces such as parking lots were the hardest hit by the flooding. Six people died and three were injured. the force of nature also caused over 200 billion won in property damages. The Korea Meteorological Administration says by the time Kong-rey nears the peninsula, it would have weakened. But the agency still urges thorough preparations as the typhoon will bring heavy rain and strong winds. The biggest impact of Kong-rey will befelt on Saturday, from early morning to the evening, when it pass over Jejudo and Busan.

