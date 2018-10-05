Deadly Earthquake News Today 입력 2018.10.05 (15:03) 수정 2018.10.05 (15:22)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A South Korean national who had been missing after the deadly earthquake in Indonesia has been found dead six days after the disaster occurred.

Meanwhile, the growing unrest in the disaster-hit area has promoted the Indonesian government to allow authorities to shoot looters.



[Pkg]



Rescue workers remove a dead body from the rubble of what used to be a hotel. It belongs to a South Korean national who had been missing since the earthquake. He was found six days after the disaster occurred. Sources say his body was found on the emergency staircase of the collapsed hotel building. He is believed to have died while trying to escape. The man visited Sulawesi Island in Indonesia to participate in a paragliding event. His family lost contact with him after the earthquake and the tsunami. The man's mother, who had been watching the rescue operations for four days in a row, was devastated to see her son dead. South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has vowed to provide support for the victim's funeral after discussing it with his bereaved family. Meanwhile, looting has become rampant in the disaster-hit areas. Even households, let alone stores, are falling victim to looting. The situation has prompted the Indonesian government to allow authorities to shoot looters. Locals' anxiety escalated after rumors spread that an even stronger earthquake was on the way. The Indonesian president personally stepped in to calm the public, but to no avail. So far, the official death toll of the Indonesian earthquake and tsunami stands at 1,424, while some 200,000 displaced residents are awaiting aid.

Deadly Earthquake

입력 2018.10.05 (15:03) 수정 2018.10.05 (15:22) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A South Korean national who had been missing after the deadly earthquake in Indonesia has been found dead six days after the disaster occurred.

Meanwhile, the growing unrest in the disaster-hit area has promoted the Indonesian government to allow authorities to shoot looters.



[Pkg]



Rescue workers remove a dead body from the rubble of what used to be a hotel. It belongs to a South Korean national who had been missing since the earthquake. He was found six days after the disaster occurred. Sources say his body was found on the emergency staircase of the collapsed hotel building. He is believed to have died while trying to escape. The man visited Sulawesi Island in Indonesia to participate in a paragliding event. His family lost contact with him after the earthquake and the tsunami. The man's mother, who had been watching the rescue operations for four days in a row, was devastated to see her son dead. South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has vowed to provide support for the victim's funeral after discussing it with his bereaved family. Meanwhile, looting has become rampant in the disaster-hit areas. Even households, let alone stores, are falling victim to looting. The situation has prompted the Indonesian government to allow authorities to shoot looters. Locals' anxiety escalated after rumors spread that an even stronger earthquake was on the way. The Indonesian president personally stepped in to calm the public, but to no avail. So far, the official death toll of the Indonesian earthquake and tsunami stands at 1,424, while some 200,000 displaced residents are awaiting aid.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보