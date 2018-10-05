Education System News Today 입력 2018.10.05 (15:04) 수정 2018.10.05 (15:22)

[Anchor Lead]



Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said that after-school English lessons will be allowed in kindergartens, increasing the possibility of lifting the current ban on after-school English classes for first and second graders.



[Pkg]



Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said that after-school English lessons in kindergartens will be allowed in a play format.



[Soundbite] Yoo Eun-hae(Education Miniter) : "Play-type after-school English lessons will be allowed and we'll make sure that the classes are mostly fun activities instead of cramming sessions."



Meaning the ban on such programs is lifted less than a year since being announced in December 2017. Parents who opposed the ban are welcoming the decision. They had claimed that not allowing children to attend after-school programs would only make them resort to private academies and burden parents financially. However, the ban on after-school English lessons for 1st and 2nd graders is still in place, according to the Act on Public Education Normalization. The Ministry announced it would review lifting that ban as well. The latest decision was driven by public opinion, but it appears that many key education policies from the Moon Jae-in administration are being withdrawn.



[Soundbite] Koo Bon-chang(Policy director at a civic group on education) : "I think the normalization of public education and children's development philosophy has been overshadowed by public and school reactions."



Meanwhile, Yoo stated that the government will soon start talking with the National Assembly and fiscal authorities to implement free high school education, starting next year. She added, priority will be given to all-day childcare programs for first to third graders.

Education System

입력 2018.10.05 (15:04) 수정 2018.10.05 (15:22) News Today

