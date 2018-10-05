Illegal Sales News Today 입력 2018.10.05 (15:06) 수정 2018.10.05 (15:22)

[Anchor Lead]



Police cracked down on businesses that illegally hired teenagers or sold alcohol and cigarettes to minors. Also, a noraebang was charged with letting elementary school students enter adult-only rooms, not those for minors.



[Pkg]



When a man appearing to be a minor asks for a pack of cigarettes, this store employee hands it over without question. The man is only 17 years old, but the employee didn't check his ID. This is not the only time that he's bought cigarettes so easily here. These teenagers are sitting in a noraebang room reserved for adults. This singing business was charged with letting in seven adolescents to adult-only rooms without checking IDs.



[Soundbite] Agent : "Do you have an ID?"



[Soundbite] Teenager : "No, I'm a sixth grader."



[Soundbite] Agent : "Teens should go to a teen-only room."



PC cafes are not allowed to hire adolescents, but this PC cafe was found to have employed teenagers for more than two months. The Gyeonggi-do Special Judicial Police cracked down on 16 PC cafes and convenience stores that illegally employed teenagers or sold alcohol and cigarettes to minors.



[Soundbite] Lee Byeong-woo(Captain, Gyeonggi-do Special Judicial Police) : "These stores were not fooled, but rather they didn't check for IDs when they should have."



The Gyeonggi-do Special Judicial Police charged the 16 businesses that violated the law for criminal offenses and plans to request that the relevant municipal and county governments slap administrative measures such as suspensions on them.

