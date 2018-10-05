기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The act of selling concert tickets at a much higher price are becoming a serious issue in the show biz industry. This and more coming up on today's entertainment news.
A photo exhibition will offer glimpses into what Pyongyang is now. The Seoul city government said that it will hold an exhibition of photos of the North Korean capital at the first-floor lobby of the city hall's main building from Thursday to October 19th. The free exhibition will feature 40 photos of downtown areas and key buildings in Pyongyang, such as high-rise apartments on Gwangbok Street and the Rungnado May First Stadium where President Moon Jae-in delivered a speech during an inter-Korean summit last month. All of the photos were taken by Oliver Wainwright, a British architecture and design critic. Wainwright expected that the exhibition will shed light on the reclusive country's urban development plans. Star singers' agencies and the show biz industry are working hard to block the dealings of illegal concert tickets. The online sale of illegal tickets is worsening, as seen in a report that tickets for a BTS concert in Seoul were illegally sold for up to three million won, which was 30 times higher than the original price of 100,000 won. Concerns are growing that the dealings of illegal tickets will surge this month ahead of a series of concerts by top singers, such as IU and H.O.T. In response, the singers' agencies are coming up with measures to eliminate the sale of illegal tickets. H.O.T's agency said that it had invalidated a large number of concert tickets purchased by illegal ticket brokers. IU's agency warned that those who are found to handle illegal tickets will be permanently expelled from the fan club. However, the show biz industry is calling for more fundamental and stronger measures to address the issue of illegal tickets, saying that the agencies' own efforts are not enough.
