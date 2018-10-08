Typhoon “Kong-rey” News Today 입력 2018.10.08 (15:11) 수정 2018.10.08 (15:25)

[Anchor Lead]



Typhoon Kong-rey has wreaked havoc on the east coast of Korea, especially the Yeongdeok area. Here's a look at the devastating effects of one of the most destructive typhoons this year.



[Pkg]



Typhoon Kong-rey has left huge scars in the Yeongdeok area in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. The mud has made its way into the houses. Locals try desperately to remove water and find household items that are still usable, but most of them have turned into trash. One of the homeowners is devastated to see what the typhoon has done to her house while she was evacuating.



[Soundbite] Kim Seok-chul(Yeongdeok-gun County Resident) : "There were three sacks of rice, bean powder and chili peppers in that room. They are all wet now. My closet is also drenched. I have to take out everything. All the blankets are wet."



Fish tanks are also full of mud. Vendors are heartbroken when throwing away their fish into trash bins.



[Soundbite] Park Seung-ho(Market Vendor) : "The fish tanks are quite expensive. It costs around three million won. All the fish have died."



This supermarket that was preparing for a discount event has been turned into ruins. The lawn in this school yard now looks like a marsh. School staff had to come to work even on the weekend to clean up the mess.



[Soundbite] Kim Jin-hoon(School Director) : "The water is knee-high. All the cabinets and computers on the first floor were submerged in water. They are useless now."



A nearby port is covered in trash that has been swept by the heavy rain. This man has lost his ship just ahead of the crab-catching season. Typhoon Kong-rey has left people in this area without homes and the means to make a living.

입력 2018.10.08 (15:11) 수정 2018.10.08 (15:25) News Today

