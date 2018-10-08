BTS writing history News Today 입력 2018.10.08 (15:17) 수정 2018.10.08 (15:25)

[Anchor Lead]



BTS has become the first Korean music group to perform in the Citi Field stadium in New York. The audience kept singing along in Korean throughout the concert. Take a look.



[Pkg]



Fans are elated to hear their favorite K-pop group sing and dance on stage. The inspiring lyrics of the hip-hop songs that strike the cord with young people send a message of hope to the audience. BTS's concert at the Citi Field stadium in New York, the home ballpark of the New York Mets that can seat 40,000 people, has been a huge success. Only the best of the best are allowed to perform in this facility, such as Paul McCartney and Beyonce. BTS is the first Korean music group or artist to perform at Citi Field. The K-pop sensation's concert drew scores of fans.



[Soundbite] (Fan of BST)



Sophisticated melodies and fluent English-speaking skills.



[Soundbite] RM(Member of BTS) : "I love to get to know everyone of you. So would you speak yourself?"



BTS's concert in New York attracted significant media attention as a music group that keeps in touch with young people from around the world via social media and that created a hallyu boom overseas. Each of BTS's North American tour concerts, which began in LA, were sold out. BTS, whose value is said to surpass two trillion won, has now captivated New York, the heart of global pop culture. The band continues to contribute to hallyu exports and extend its global reach.

