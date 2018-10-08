Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.10.08 (15:19) 수정 2018.10.08 (15:25)

[Anchor Lead]



Kpop boy band Exo has unveiled plans of a new album. The group will make a comeback in full form with all of its nine members in action. Fans and the music industry wait in eager anticipation. This and more on today's entertainment news.



[Pkg]



Kpop boy band Exo has unveiled plans of a new album. The group will make a comeback in full form with all of its nine members in action. Fans and the music industry wait in eager anticipation. Boy band Exo has made it official through its management agency that their fifth regular album titled "DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO" will be released on November 2nd. This comes 16 months after their fourth album "THE WAR" was issued in July last year. The upcoming album will also include Exo member Lay who has been focused on activities in China. The management agency said Lay will take part in the Chinese version of their songs as well as music videos. This year, Exo became the first Korean artists to perform in the fountain show at Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building in Dubai. They have been active on the global stage including appearing in the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. What record their new album has in store also draws keen attention as Exo is the only Kpop band whose four regular albums thus far all sold over one million copies. Yuri, a member of the idol girl group Girls' Generation, is going solo for the first time since her debut. On Thursday, she unveiled her first ever mini album "The First Scene" on online music portal sites and kicked off her solo debut. The album includes six songs of diverse genres including acoustic ballad and bossa nova. The title track is an upbeat dance number. Since her debut in 2007 as Girls' Generation, Yuri has been loved for her cheerful, bright image. But now she's determined to showcase a different side of her and a wider range of her capabilities as a solo artist, as displayed during a preview event of her new album held Thursday.

입력 2018.10.08 (15:19) 수정 2018.10.08 (15:25) News Today

