Special Invitation

[Anchor Lead]



Cheong Wa Dae says North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has invited Pope Francis to visit Pyongyang. President Moon Jae-in is to deliver Kim's invitation to the pope personally during his European tour, which begins on October 13. All eyes are on whether or not Pope Francis will accept the North Korean leader's invitation after showing great concern for the developments on the Korean Peninsula.



[Pkg]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is said to have invited Pope Francis to visit Pyongyang. It was President Moon Jae-in who offered Kim to invite the pope at the latest inter-Korean summit, and Kim has accepted the offer. Moon suggested to Kim that he meet with Pope Francis, who has shown great concern for establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula. Kim responded by saying that he would ardently welcome the pope. Moon is to deliver Kim's invitation to the pope personally when he visits the Vatican next week.



[Soundbite] Kim Eui-kyeom(Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson) : "The president will deliver Chairman Kim Jong-un's words that he would ardently welcome the pope should he visit Pyongyang."



Observers say Pope Francis is likely to consider the invitation positively given his support for solving the North Korea nuclear issue in a peaceful way.



[Soundbite] Pope Francis(April 2018) : "The summit (April 27 summit) will serve as a momentum for restoring brotherly relations, achieving reconciliation and starting transparent dialogue."



Sources say that at the latest inter-Korean summit Archbishop Kim Hee-jung told Kim Jong-un that he would convey to the Vatican that the two Koreas are working toward peace and reconciliation. Kim responded by asking the archbishop to convey that to the Vatican by all means. Kim's invitation for Pope Francis demonstrates his willingness to improve relations with the international community. If the pope does visit Pyongyang, the efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula are expected to gain pace.

