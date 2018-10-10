Fire Disaster News Today 입력 2018.10.10 (14:58) 수정 2018.10.10 (15:19)

[Anchor Lead]



The prosecution has for now turned down the police request for an arrest warrant for a Sri Lankan national who is charged with starting the fire at an oil storage facility in Goyang, Gyeonggido Province on Sunday by accidentally flying a sky lantern. Prosecutors say there is not enough explanation of the causal relationship. The police further built up their case and filed for a warrant again Wednesday.



The police on Tuesday requested an arrest warrant for a 27-year-old Sri Lankan national as part of the investigation into Sunday's oil tank explosion in Goyang city. Officers say the charge of starting an accidental fire is quite serious in this incident. The police considered the fact that the suspect knew about the existence of the oil storage facility nearby and also the scale of damage of some 4.3 billion won caused by the fire.



[Soundbite] Jang Jong-ik(Goyang Police Station) : "He knew it was a place where oil was stored but not exactly about the significance of the facility."



However the prosecution returned the warrant request back to the police and called for more investigation. Prosecutors cited insufficient explanation regarding the cause and effect between the fire and the flying of the sky lantern. The chief of the Goyang Police Station said the warrant request was not officially rejected by the prosecution and described the move as a customary order from prosecutors urging an additional probe. The police refiled its warrant request for the apprehended Sri Lankan suspect around noon Wednesday with a stronger case to meet the request deadline expiring in the afternoon. Meanwhile the civic group Lawyers for a Democratic Society has decided to defend the Sri Lankan national. Attorney Seo Chae-wan said the person should not be detained, saying his client is unlikely to flee because he has a clear residence in Korea and also has his siblings in the country as well.

