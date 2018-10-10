Unknown Benefits News Today 입력 2018.10.10 (15:00) 수정 2018.10.10 (15:19)

[Anchor Lead]



The current government implemented a few months ago a measure that can reduce communication fees for people older than 65, but about 70% of the eligible population have not taken advantage of this almost three-month-old benefit. Here's the reason why.



[Pkg]



This is a senior welfare center in Seoul. Senior citizens here were asked whether they know about the mobile phone charge reduction program that went into effect in July.



[Soundbite] "Is anyone getting a discount of 11,000 in monthly mobile phone fee?"



Those eligible for this program are senior citizens 65 or older. They can get up to 11,000 won knocked off from their monthly mobile phone bills. Roughly 70 senior citizens at the center were eligible for this program, but fewer than ten people were actually receiving the benefit.



[Soundbite] Park Geun-ae(Yangcheon-gu resident) : "They should implement it after informing us."



Nationwide, about 2.48 million people are eligible for this mobile phone charge reduction program. But only about 700,000 elderly citizens or less than 30% are getting reduced mobile phone bills. What is the reason for the low usage? The government's policy announcement at the time said that text messages would be sent to eligible recipients and one click access would connect them to customer representatives. But no such text message has been sent though more than two months have passed since the policy went into effect. The Ministry of Science and ICT explains that it failed to coordinate the project with the Ministry of Health and Welfare, which has the list of eligible people. The Ministry of Health and Welfare claims that personal information cannot be handed over so easily. Ministries have failed to work together even when carrying out the president's key campaign pledge. The Ministry of Science and ICT ended up texting all the elderly citizens over 65 through their communication service providers two months after the program's implementation. Roughly 19.5 billion won in communication fees were supposed to be deducted from the senior citizens' phone bills. But the money has gone straight to service providers due to the government's inept policy implementation.

